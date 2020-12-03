Owensboro’s virtual Rooster Booster highlights COVID-19′s impact on community

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Chamber of Commerce held their remote Rooster Booster event Thursday morning.
This event was open to the public and highlighted some of the topics that are coming up in the 2021 legislative session.
Many of the topics centered around COVID-19 and the impact it’s had on different parts of the community.
They emphasized a big push to shop local and eat local and discussed how the second round of shutdowns could ultimately impact both restaurant owners and employees.
“I’ve heard story after story after story of folks that are on unemployment, that can’t get their unemployment,” said Representative Jonathan Dixon. “So these are issues that as an employer and an employee, I’m going to fight for our district and our area to make sure we take care of these issues.”
State representatives talked about a food and beverage relief fund to help those restaurants impacted by this pandemic shut down, and said they understand it is difficult for many to stay afloat with only carry-out options.
