Owensboro Public Schools remaining virtual for rest of semester

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Public School District announced Thursday that students will stick with virtual learning for the remainder of the semester.
School officials say due to Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order, public schools will not be able to return to in-person instruction until the county is out of the “red zone” on Kentucky’s COVID-19 metrics map.
Administrators say they will reassess the situation for the spring semester during winter break, which starts December 19.
