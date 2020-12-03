New local COVID-19 deaths reported in KY; Green River District reporting 228 new cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Green River District Health Department reported two new COVID-19 related deaths and 228 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 79 are in Ohio County, 78 are in Daviess County, 42 are in Henderson County, 11 are in Webster County, seven are in Hancock County, six are in Union County, and five are in McLean County.
Green River health officials say the two COVID-19 related deaths were both residents of Union County.
The district has now had a total of 8,946 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Health officials say 6,832 people have recovered from the virus.
The Hopkins County Health Department’s coronavirus dashboard is showing that three more residents have passed away and 27 more have tested positive Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic, they have had 1,989 confirmed cases with 1,259 recoveries.
Hopkins County currently has 669 active cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 3,680 cases, 53 deaths, 2,771 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 1,444 cases, 20 deaths, 1,262 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 1,989 cases, 61 deaths, 1,259 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 1,112 cases, 17 deaths, 785 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 2,152 cases, 41 deaths, 1,636 recovered
- Webster Co. - 563 cases, 7 deaths, 451 recovered
- McLean Co. - 403 cases, 20 deaths, 319 recovered
- Union Co. - 728 cases, 9 deaths, 632 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 308 cases, 11 deaths, 238 recovered
