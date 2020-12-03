Henderson man facing drug trafficking charges

Henderson man facing drug trafficking charges
By 14 News Staff | December 3, 2020 at 6:46 AM CST - Updated December 3 at 6:46 AM

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson County man is facing charges in drug trafficking.

In November, sheriff’s deputies, along with detectives from the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, say they found 38-year-old Bradley Jones in the parking lot of Henderson Community College.

Detectives say he was arrested on a felony theft warrant, but they also found marijuana, a gun, and fentanyl.

His charges were updated Wednesday to drug trafficking and possession.

He’s in the Henderson County Jail.

