Henderson man facing drug trafficking charges.

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson County man is facing charges in drug trafficking.
In November, sheriff’s deputies, along with detectives from the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, say they found 38-year-old Bradley Jones in the parking lot of Henderson Community College.
Detectives say he was arrested on a felony theft warrant, but they also found marijuana, a gun, and fentanyl.
His charges were updated Wednesday to drug trafficking and possession.
He’s in the Henderson County Jail.
