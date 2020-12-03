EVSC sees increase in substitute teacher applications

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After months of looking for more substitute teachers, officials with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation say they have received numerous applications in recent weeks.
Last month, EVSC officials took to social media looking for college students who may be coming home for the holidays to help fill the void in classrooms across the corporation.
After the message was echoed by State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box, EVSC officials say they have seen more than 100 applications in just the past few weeks.
Jason Woebkenberg with EVSC says the flexibility of subbing is appealing to many college students, because they can pick the days and even specific schools where they want to sub.
One Evansville native is doing just that.
Katelyn Skinner is a 2019 graduate of North High School and is currently a sophomore at the University of Indianapolis studying English Education. Right now, she is home for the holidays.
“It’s especially fun to come back to North,” says Skinner, “because it’s somewhere where I spent four years of my life. Now I am able to come back and see some of my old teachers and help them out, and see some of my friends who are even still attending here.”
Due to the pandemic, she says clinicals for her education program were thrown off schedule.
Substitute teaching seemed to be the next best thing.
“My parents gave me the idea to sub,” says Skinner, “because obviously it’s a really good way to make money, it’s a good way to get experience, and also they need help, because teachers are in quarantine, and they can’t really control that.”
Skinner says it was as simple as filling out an application online, going through the background checks and learning COVID-19 protocols.
She says the entire process took about a week.
“It was a very easy process, pretty quick actually,” says Skinner.
“We have to verify that they have met the minimum number of required hours at the college level,” says Woebkenberg. “They also have to, of course, go through all the required background screening processes, but we are trying to make this happen just as quickly as possible so that we can get them into our schools, so they can provide a much-needed assistance to us.”
EVSC employees are not required to get a COVID-19 test, as long as they self-monitor for symptoms.
Skinner says, despite the risk, working in the schools does not make her nervous.
“People are cleaning everything all the time,” says Skinner, “and all of the kids follow the rules really well.”
As an education major, Skinner says she expected to be a substitute at some point, but returning to her alma mater less than two years after graduating was a bit earlier this expected.
“I was expecting to sub at some point,” says Skinner, “just because I knew it would be good experience before you walk into a classroom and try to teach yourself, especially since I am wanting to go into education, but I didn’t really expect to be doing it right now.”
Skinner says she plans on substitute teaching the entire time she is home, and even when she returns to school in Indianapolis, she will be able to continue teaching there, thanks to her virtual classes.
Officials with EVSC tell 14 News that despite the good news of more applications, the corporation is always looking for more substitutes.
