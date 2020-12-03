Drawing for Albion Fellows Bacon Center’s half-pot set for Thurs. night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s the season of giving back, and that’s why the Albion Fellows Bacon Center created a half-pot this year, and the end result is paying off.
Organization officials say they see an increase in need from the community this time of year.
With several events canceled due to COVID-19, they are anticipating a loss of around $100,000.
Their half-pot would not only give one lucky person the chance at a little more than $10,000 but also give back to Albion.
”Holiday season we have spikes every year. Especially with the pandemic and people being forced to stay at home, while that might be great for certain families, there are certain families that it just causes a rise in tension,” said board member Brian Gower.
At last check, that half-pot was over $22,000.
They will be announcing the winner of that drawing Thursday night at 7.
