Downtown Henderson relaunches virtual tip jar to assist service industry workers

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - City leaders are restarting a “virtual tip jar” to help support local service industry workers.
Many workers across the Tri-State depend on tips to simply make ends meet with their finances.
Since Gov. Andy Beshear’s new executive order was put into place, several local restaurant employees are struggling even more.
Officials with the Downtown Henderson Project have restarted the virtual tip jar on their website.
The site is where people can send money via PayPal or Venmo to their favorite service workers.
Leaders from the project say bringing the tip jar back could really help someone this holiday season.
“So many of us are used to having holiday parties, whether it’s with families, or with friends, or for work,” Lindsay Locasto with the Downtown Henderson Project said. “And with that not being able to happen right now in Henderson, I really wanted to push the virtual tip jar back to the forefront again to let people know that they can reach out, and find easy ways to give a tip to your favorite server, bartender, or barista.”
