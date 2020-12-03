Deaconess looking for workers to administer COVID-19 vaccine

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Health officials with Deaconess Health System are still waiting for the first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine to arrive. In the meantime, they are assembling a team of workers that will be qualified to administer it.
“This is more appetizing to individuals who are not in healthcare, who maybe don’t want to be on the in-patient nursing units,” Human Resources Manager Katie Burnett said.
Burnett says that Deaconess plans to hire a team of about 10 to 15 people, and at least five have already been brought on. They are specifically looking for those who might have a medical background.
“Certified medical assistants, LPN’s, RN’s, physicians can give the vaccines,” Burnett said. “But we are also looking for other positions to help in other capacities as well.”
Burnett says that several retired medical workers have already reached out to help. However, the medical qualifications are just one aspect of what they are looking for. They also want good, social people.
“It’s really important to have the right people give these vaccines, who can communicate well, who can be compassionate and understanding,” Burnett said. “Be well-equipped to answer questions that the recipients of the vaccine have, so that is the most important to us.”
For those who are hired on, training will be required regardless of the medical qualifications they might already meet.
“If they have a CMA, or an LPA, or an RN or they’re a physician - they already have training as part of their education,” Burnett said. “But at the same time, we want to make sure they’re doing it the Deaconess way, following our protocols are completely equipped to do it the best way possible.”
