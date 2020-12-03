Daviess Co. Fiscal Court votes to establish relief fund for bars, restaurants

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Fiscal Court is meeting on Thursday evening to discuss several items on the agenda that could have a big impact on the community.
Three major topics are being discussed.
Court members will look at the merger of two water districts, the relocation of a confederate monument, as well as a possible relief fund for bars and restaurants.
Before Thursday’s meeting, the court will hear public input in merging the Southeast Daviess County Water District and the West Daviess County Water District.
Officials say the merger could help decrease costs and make things more efficient.
Meanwhile, the court will also look at the issue concerning the confederate monument. On the agenda, the monument relocation committee is set to make a recommendation regarding the location of the statue.
During the meeting, the court voted unanimously to establish a relief fund for bars and restaurants in Daviess County.
The money is expected to come from the Daviess County Economic Development Fund.
According to the agenda, officials are looking at establishing that fund for $250,000.
The state of Kentucky also has its own multimillion-dollar bar and restaurant relief fund.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, Thursday’s meeting is online and closed to the public.
