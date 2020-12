EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cloudy skies and a few rain showers kept temperatures in the 40s across the Tri-State on Thursday. Clouds will linger through Friday as highs will again rise into the middle 40s. Sunshine returns over the weekend, but temps will stay on the chilly side with highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s. Slight chance of rain on Monday, otherwise, dry for the first half of next week.