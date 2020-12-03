City of Henderson puts up remembrance tree in Central Park to honor loved ones

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Central Park has been fully decorated for the holidays, and at the center is a new remembrance tree.
People are welcome to bring their own ornaments and decorations with a special message for the people they have lost.
The city of Henderson says they wanted the tree to be a way for the community to share meaningful memories in such a difficult time.
Henderson Recreation Program Director Mark Simmons put up an ornament in honor of his father.
”I think it’s a beautiful thing, I really do,” Simmons said. “I think people will go, ‘Wow, people do care’ - that’s the most important thing is that people see we are remembering ones that we’ve lost, or even ones that are sick.”
Ornaments will be displayed on the tree until January 4.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.