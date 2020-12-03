Castle winter sports now available to live stream for free

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union formed a partnership with Castle High School to offer live-streams of all athletic contests in the Knights’ gym for the remainder of the winter season.
The boys’ and girls’ basketball games, along with wrestling matches and swimming meets, will be free of charge to viewers via IHSAATV.org. The free livestreams begin Friday, December 4, with the Castle basketball game against visiting Floyd Central.
The livestreams can be accessed at www.ihsaatv.org/castlehighschool.
The deal mirrors an earlier agreement between the credit union and the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp. to steam all activities in the EVSC’s five high school gyms – Bosse, Central, Harrison, North and Reitz.
Castle will use HUDL Focus cameras that follow the action. ETFCU is covering rights fees for the IHSAA and subscription fees at IHSAATV.org to allow viewing on smart phones, tablets, and smart televisions. With the live stream, families, friends, students, and alumni can keep up with the action at events where attendance is limited due to COVID restrictions. Schedules will be posted at www.ihsaatv.org/evsc, and fans can select what they want to view from the listings.
Fans of visiting schools also will be able to view the livestreams.
Courtesy: ETFC
