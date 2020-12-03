2 cars crash after Warrick Co. chase

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Two overnight police chases that began in Warrick County ended with a pair of crashes in Evansville.
We know this all happened before 3 Thursday morning.
Officials say it started in Warrick County, but we are still working on a specific location.
During the first chase, an SUV hit a utility pole at Lincoln and Newburgh Road, which knocked down power lines.
There was another car being chased by deputies that crashed near Washington and Hatfield Drive. Our photographer on scene says that chase ended in a crash at the Embassy Apartments.
The car hit the building, and there was some damage, but it’s unknown at this time if anyone was inside the apartment when they crashed.
One of those suspects was seen in an ambulance at one point, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.