Cannelton City Schools begin virtual learning Mon.

CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - Cannelton City Schools will start virtual learning next week.
School officials say the decision was made because of staffing issues. Administrators say that multiple staff members are in quarantine due to close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Virtual learning is set to begin Monday and run through Friday, December 11.
Grab-and-go meals will be provided every day at the front door of Cannelton Middle and High Schools from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
