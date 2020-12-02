5 local COVID-19 deaths in KY; Green River District reports 185 new cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Green River District Health Department reported two more COVID-19 related deaths and 185 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 96 are in Daviess County, 43 are in Henderson County, 15 are in Ohio County, 14 are in Webster County, eight are in McLean County, six are in Union County, and three new cases are in Hancock County.
Green River health officials say the COVID-19 related deaths include a resident of Henderson County and a resident of Union County.
The Hopkins County Health Department’s coronavirus dashboard is showing three more residents have passed away and 24 more have tested positive. Since the beginning of the pandemic, they have had a total of 1,962 confirmed cases and. Of those confirmed cases, 1,244 people have recovered.
Hopkins County currently has 660 active cases.
Hopkins County leaders have a COVID-19 update Wednesday morning.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 3,602 cases, 53 deaths, 2,719 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 1,444 cases, 20 deaths, 1,262 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 1,962 cases, 58 deaths, 1,244 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 1,033 cases, 17 deaths, 770 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 2,110 cases, 41 deaths, 1,620 recovered
- Webster Co. - 552 cases, 7 deaths, 449 recovered
- McLean Co. - 398 cases, 20 deaths, 312 recovered
- Union Co. - 722 cases, 7 deaths, 624 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 301 cases, 11 deaths, 234 recovered
