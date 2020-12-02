IL getting 109,000 Pfizer vaccines soon

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker gave a coronavirus briefing Wednesday.
He said Illinois is getting 109,000 Pfizer vaccines between Dec. 13-19.
They will be for healthcare workers and long term care facilities. The state is expecting more shortly after the first round.
The state map shows 9,757 new COVID-19 cases and 236 new deaths Wednesday.
Illinois now has at least 748,603 total positive COVID-19 cases and 12,639 deaths statewide.
The map shows no new local deaths.
It shows 27 new cases in Wayne County, 12 new cases in White County, 24 new cases in Wabash County, and six new cases in Edwards County.
Here are the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 952 cases, 32 deaths
- White County - 651 cases, 9 deaths
- Wabash County - 632 cases, 8 deaths
- Edwards County - 234 cases, 3 deaths
