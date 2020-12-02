Warmer; Less Windy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Frosty early with lows cascading into the lower 20s under clear skies. Gentle southerly winds will push temps into the mid-40s under sunny skies. Cirrus clouds will stream in late in the day. Partly cloudy after sunset with lows sinking into the upper 20s.
Thursday, mostly cloudy with steady temps in the mid-40s. A weak area of low pressure will draw clouds from southeast Missouri. There is a slight chance of light rain during the afternoon
