Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor’s Office creates new positions to help combat crime

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With funding from federal grants, the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office will be creating several new positions to help our youth and fight crime.
These positions received the county council’s stamp of approval Wednesday afternoon.
The first of these new positions are the peacemaker roles with nearly $700,000 in grant money.
Four new positions are being created. These will be folks who assist with children at Cedar Hall Community School for half of the day, and then continue that same work in the 2nd half of the day in the Salvation Army’s After School Program.
Then there’s the Vanderburgh County Cyber Crimes Unit. They’ll be partnering with the University of Evansville to create four new part-time student investigator positions.
Prosecutor Nick Hermann tells 14 News that having young adults who grew up with technology at their fingertips will be key in solving crimes.
”It’s to get information on cases, and that could lead to exonerations,” stated Hermann. “That could lead obviously to evidence that could prove the guilt of someone. It’s something that helps us get to the truth, helps us get through these cases and build evidence for these cases.”
Hermann tells us these positions will be funded through October of 2023, and the interview process has already begun to find those qualified UE students.
