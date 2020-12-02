UE Women’s Basketball Spectator Update

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The University of Evansville has announced plans for spectators inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse this season for Evansville Women’s Basketball.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the capacity for Meeks Family Fieldhouse has been set at 80, including only home and visiting player guests and a limited number of UE students. No concessions will be available inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse this season, but vending machines in the lobby will be available to fans.
In consultation with the Vanderburgh County Health Department, fans will be required to wear masks at all times while on UE’s campus, including inside the Carson Center and Meeks Family Fieldhouse. Seats will be in socially distanced pods on the East side of Meeks Family Fieldhouse.
All spectators will be required to have their temperatures checked at the door before entering Meeks Family Fieldhouse. Evansville is committed to further evaluating seating capacity with our community partners should circumstance permit reconsideration.
All UE women’s basketball home games will be televised on The Valley on ESPN.
The Aces open at home on Saturday when Evansville welcomes in Purdue Fort Wayne at 6 PM.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
