UE approves changes to allow faculty to be more involved in Board of Trustee activities

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville has approved bylaw changes that will allow staff to be more involved in future policies, changing and projects.
University leaders say the Board of Trustees voted unanimously to offer a proposal that will appoint a non-voting faculty representative to eight standing committees of the board.
The standing committees that will include faculty representation are Academic Affairs, Athletics, Diversity, Enrollment and Marketing, Institutional Advancement, International Engagement, Investment, and Student Affairs.
