Trial date set for Posey Co. baby death suspects

Both charged with neglect of a dependent

By 14 News Staff | December 2, 2020 at 6:20 AM CST - Updated December 2 at 6:20 AM

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A pretrial conference is set to take place for one of two people charged in the death of a one-year-old girl in Posey County.

Richard Kennedy is expected in court via video Wednesday afternoon.

Both Kennedy and Samantha Burris were arrested in October 2018 after 14-month-old Nyla Brantley died from head injuries.

Police say Kennedy and Burris were babysitting the child.

Both are charged with neglect of a dependent.

Kennedy is set to go to trial in January.

Burris’s trial is set for later in 2021

