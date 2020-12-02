Trial date set for Posey Co. baby death suspects

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A pretrial conference is set to take place for one of two people charged in the death of a one-year-old girl in Posey County.
Richard Kennedy is expected in court via video Wednesday afternoon.
Both Kennedy and Samantha Burris were arrested in October 2018 after 14-month-old Nyla Brantley died from head injuries.
Police say Kennedy and Burris were babysitting the child.
Both are charged with neglect of a dependent.
Kennedy is set to go to trial in January.
Burris’s trial is set for later in 2021
