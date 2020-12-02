Police: Man shot multiple times in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police say a man was shot multiple times before being taken to the hospital.
Officers say that happened at the intersection of South Alves and Cherry Street just after 9:30 Tuesday night.
Police say the 27-year-old victim was sitting in his car when a white SUV pulled up next to him before shooting and hitting him numerous times.
He was taken to a local hospital.
We’re still working to learn his condition at this time.
Officers say anyone with information is asked to call the police.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.