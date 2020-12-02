Police investigating theft of Big Green Egg grills from Evansville business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating a reported theft of three Big Green Egg grills from Bassemiers Fireplace & Patio.
According to the police report, officers spoke to the vice president of the business when they arrived on scene Tuesday night.
He told officers that around 10 p.m. that night, three Big Green Egg grills were taken from a locked, fenced-in patio.
Police say the vice president was able to pull surveillance footage that appeared to show five to six people involved in the theft.
The police report also says there was damage to the fencing and one of the stands for the Green Eggs.
The suspects then loaded the grills into a white truck parked in PC Quest’s parking lot before leaving the scene, according to the Evansville Police Department.
The reported value of the three stolen grills is $4,300.
