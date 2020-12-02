Owensboro Police: Man stabbed multiple times in head, suspect arrested

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a stabbing.
Officers with the Owensboro Police Department say they responded to the police department’s parking lot around 6 p.m. for a medical call.
They say based upon statements they received, police believe there was an altercation between two men inside a moving vehicle where the victim was stabbed multiple times in the head with a knife.
The driver took both men to the police department.
Officers say when they arrived, the suspect ran off.
The 39-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with what officers say are non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they found the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Xavier Boone, in the area. He was arrested and charged with assault in the second degree.
Detectives are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with additional information to call them at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.