Owensboro Police: Man stabbed multiple times in head, suspect arrested
By 14 News Staff | December 2, 2020 at 8:33 AM CST - Updated December 2 at 11:21 AM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a stabbing.

Officers with the Owensboro Police Department say they responded to the police department’s parking lot around 6 p.m. for a medical call.

They say based upon statements they received, police believe there was an altercation between two men inside a moving vehicle where the victim was stabbed multiple times in the head with a knife.

The driver took both men to the police department.

Officers say when they arrived, the suspect ran off.

The 39-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with what officers say are non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they found the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Xavier Boone, in the area. He was arrested and charged with assault in the second degree.

Xavier Boone. (Source: Daviess County Jail.)

Detectives are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with additional information to call them at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

