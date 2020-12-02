OPS to put together plan to help students with failing grades due to pandemic

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - Owensboro Public Schools are putting together an action plan to get their students failing grades up.
This comes after the district saw a rise of students getting failing grades during the pandemic.
The district says roughly 40 percent of their middle school students have one failing grade. We’re told that compares to about 15 percent last fall.
So the district is going to start interviewing teachers who can explain their expectations for students and the tools needed to succeed.
”The reality is it’s going to take a village to get through this virtual learning period. And it places an extra burden on families and we know that, which is why we really want to work with them to provide them all of the necessary things they need,” shared Jared Revlett.
The district is going to send out tips to parents on how to check their student’s grades among other things.
We are told the district will start interviewing teachers this week.
