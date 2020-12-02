Officials see uptick in holiday shipping this season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The holiday shopping season is here.
The National Retail Federation predicts a record number of shoppers will buy online this year. That stat is ringing true for many businesses, including some in Evansville.
And when you hear that prediction, it’s not surprising at all. Especially with the pandemic continuing into the holiday season.
In addition to Marian’s Hallmark’s in-store sales, they fulfill orders for the entire Hallmark website.
We are told they’ve been busy.
”So the amount that a person is making each trip has increased dramatically. So I’m not sure if that’s because people have more money, and they didn’t go on trips this year and whatever they weren’t able to do,” said General Manager Kati Love. “So now they really wanna make sure they’re gift-giving at Christmas this year. But we’re definitely seeing an increase in sales.”
We know online and in-store sales are up, but there are a few things to keep in mind for shopping in general.
You may also have some packages to ship.
If you want your gifts by Christmas, you’re going to have to do some planning.
For Fed Ex and UPS Ground, you need to have your orders shipped by December 15. That’s also the case for the postal service’s ground service.
The last day for two-day shipping for both companies is December 22.
USPS Priority Mail’s last day is December 19.
