O’boro Catholic aims to continue longest playoff run since ‘17

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Owensboro Catholic is just one of three local teams still alive in the KHSAA State Football playoffs.
The Aces (7-3) are coming off a dramatic 1-point victory over Hancock Co. last Friday night, a team that defeated them in the regular season by a lone point. The Catholic defense stopped a 2-point conversion by Hancock Co. late in the game to take home the victory and advance in the post-season.
“Our preparation was the key and I felt like our preparation was what won it in the end,” said head coach, Jason Morris. “Even with that 2-point conversion stop at the end, we just felt like we were really prepared for it to come down to a game-ending play like that and I was really proud of my guys for stepping up and making the play.”
Owensboro Catholic now prepares to face Murray (7-3) this Friday night in the 2A quarterfinals. The game marks the farthest the Aces have advanced in the playoffs since 2017.
“We really want to take this thing to the next level, which is the championship-caliber level, we think that is the type of program we have here at Owensboro Catholic,” said Morris.
“The last 2 years have been kind of sad the way we’ve ended early against some quality teams - Murray was one of those in 2018 - and so I think that experience is only gonna help us. We’re just gonna try to find a way through it and when we do...the sky is the limit for this team.”
Owensboro Catholic and Murray are set for a 7:00 p.m. kickoff Friday night in Murray, KY.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.