NFL fans adjust to COVID-19 related schedule changes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - COVID-19 has brought plenty of headaches to the world of sports, and the NFL has definitely had its fair share of issues.
Every team but one has had at least one player or staff member test positive for COVID-19, with the Seattle Seahawks being the only team that’s managed to stay COVID-free.
Due to all these COVID related issues, the league has postponed games on many occasions, including multiple times within the span of one week.
The latest case involved a matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, who were both originally supposed to play on Thanksgiving night.
However, the Ravens had multiple players test positive, forcing the game to be rescheduled for Sunday.
This spike in positive cases eventually turned into a team outbreak, effectively pushing the game back to Monday, then Tuesday, and finally to Wednesday.
14 Sports stopped by Sportsman’s Grille and Billiards in Evansville to see what people thought of an NFL game being played on Wednesday afternoon for only the second time in league history.
“It is really crazy, but it’s been a crazy year,” Deby Ladley said. “It’s been postponed, so we didn’t know when it was coming on. I don’t know how in the world they’re doing it. I’m sure it’s been really hard. No fans, that’s really crazy too. I’ll be glad when next year gets here and everything gets better.”
This sentiment is certainly being echoed by everyone, sports or otherwise. As for the upcoming slate of NFL games this weekend, several changes have already been made with two games currently set for Monday and one game for Tuesday. Meanwhile, no game is scheduled for Thursday Night Football this week.
However, this schedule could all change very soon.
