New construction projects bringing growth opportunities for Warrick Co.

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick County continues to grow, as construction projects seem to be popping up throughout the area.
“What makes Warrick County nice is we’ve always been pro growth,” Warrick County Economic Development Director Steve Roelle said. “We’ve always been focused on quality of life and it just makes Warrick County a fantastic place to be.”
Officials say providing more opportunities for the people who call the county home, as well as neighboring cities.
“When we have investment and we have all of these new facilities open up, they bring good jobs,” Roelle said. “Good jobs mean people take those jobs and move into our community.”
Among the growing list of businesses currently getting built in Warrick County, Heritage Woods Assisted Living and Bell Pointe Apartments are growing day by day.
“We have 144 available units, I have about 60 of those, if not more, people waiting on their leases to expire to get in here,” Chasity Shelton, office manager at Bell Pointe Apartments said.
“The project actually started last year back in July, and the first phase will have six buildings,” Hatem Abou, property manager at Bell Pointe Apartments said. “Each building will have 24 units and we are planning to have an additional six buildings. Phase two will have five buildings.”
Over at Heritage Woods with just 20 residents, there’s plenty of space for more.
“We have 120 apartments, we accept Medicaid and the Medicade waiver for payment - we are the only ones in Newburgh that does that,” Latoya Hardiman, marketing director at Heritage Woods Assisted Living “We are new to Warrick County, which is very exciting.”
