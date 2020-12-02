14 more local Hoosiers die from COVID-19; 434 new local cases

INDIANA (WFIE) - Governor Holcomb is giving a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday.
He’ll be joined by State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box, Carlee McCormic, RN, director of staff development, infection preventionist at Golden Living Centers in Newburgh, and Indiana National Guard Staff Sgt. Maira Beltran.
You can watch it here at 1:30 CST.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 6,655 new coronavirus cases and 91 additional deaths Wednesday.
This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Indiana to 350,970 along with 5,688 COVID-19 deaths.
The state map shows five additional deaths Vanderburgh County, two new deaths in Dubois County, one new death in Warrick County, two new deaths in Posey County, three new deaths in Gibson County, and one new death in Pike County.
According to the state map, there are 190 new coronavirus cases in Vanderburgh County, 69 new cases in Warrick County, 55 new cases in Dubois County, three new cases in Perry County, 20 new cases in Posey County, 16 new cases in Spencer County, 59 new cases in Gibson County, and 22 new cases in Pike County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 10,672 cases, 134 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 2,574 cases, 34 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 3,536 cases, 74 deaths
- Perry Co. - 877 cases, 21 deaths
- Posey Co. - 1,316 cases, 20 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 2,111 cases, 33 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 941 cases, 8 deaths
- Pike Co. - 552 cases, 21 deaths
