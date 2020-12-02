Henderson mayor waives alcoholic beverage fees for 2021

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Mayor Steve Austin announced Wednesday the 2021 alcoholic beverage fee has been waived for restaurants, bars and related licenses.
Licensees who paid fees in 2020 will not pay in 2021.
In a press release sent down on Wednesday, Mayor Austin says the city recognizes the impact COVID-19 has taken on these businesses, and he hopes this waiver will prevent any additional financial strain.
The decision matches a waiver offered at the state level, which was approved in an executive order signed by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
The waiver program will run from January 1 to December 31, 2021.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.