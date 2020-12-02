Daviess Co. man aiming to help feed those in jail through donations

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WFIE) - A Daviess County man is aiming to help those who are incarcerated.
The Executive Director of Friends of Sinners, Joe Welsh, says he was incarcerated 12 years ago and was helped through a church’s jail ministry.
Welsh is collecting donations to give a case of ramen noodles to all 675 prisoners at the Daviess County Detention Center. He says during his time in jail, a meal tray was not enough to fill him up and wants to make sure no prisoner goes hungry this Christmas.
“I want to make sure that each person, each inmate man or women, has a good meal and that they have plenty of food so they don’t have to worry about what they are going to eat for lunch or if they are going to be hungry,” explained Welsh.
If you would like to donate, you can contact Friends of Sinners or visit their website.
