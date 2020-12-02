Country Ham Restaurant sees several acts of kindness while fighting to stay open

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - In Owensboro, Country Ham Restaurant is fighting hard to stay open.
Over the last week, their burden has lessened thanks to some acts of kindness.
“That day we didn’t know what was going to happen,” said waitress Nakisha Arison.
On November 20, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order went into effect, closing bar and restaurant indoor dining.
“We were watching it on TV and as soon as they said we would be shut down again I said ‘that’s it, God, I can’t do any more than I’m doing,” shared owner of Country Ham Restaurant, Janice Kennedy.
Kennedy and Arson came to work that Friday keeping their spirits up, asking God for some relief and they sure got some.
“My friend Debbie Pucket from the Cadillac brought me some to-go containers that I had ordered, and she wouldn’t take any money,” explained Kennedy.
Once lunch hour hit, to-go orders kept coming in. After that, Janice got a visit from her priest friend.
“He handed me a check for $1,000,” said Kennedy.
Over a week later, the unexpected blessings Janice thanks God for keep coming. As our reporter Katie Tercek was filming this story, a customer picking up his to-go food gave both ladies each a $100 bill.
A tearful reaction from both Janice and Nakisha, who like so many in the hospitality industry are making ends meet every day.
“I’m going to keep fighting because I know God’s got this,” shared Kennedy.
As for relief funding, Kennedy says she got turned down the first time because she didn’t meet the standards. Kenedy has applied a second time and is waiting to hear back.
