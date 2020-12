EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Our next weather maker will push into the Tri-State late Wednesday night and Thursday. Cloudy skies for Thursday with a few scattered rain showers. Timing and temperatures should keep everything as rain. Clouds will linger through Saturday with a few sprinkles possible on Friday and early Saturday. Daily highs will stay in the middle 40s and lows will dip into the 30s each night. Mainly dry for the first half of next week.