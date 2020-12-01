63 new COVID cases, 1 new death reported in our local IL counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker gave a coronavirus briefing Tuesday.
The state map shows 12,542 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and 125 new deaths.
Illinois now has at least 738,846 total positive COVID-19 cases and 12,403 deaths statewide.
The map shows one additional death and 20 new cases in White County, 14 new cases in Wayne County, 28 new cases in Wabash County, and one new case in Edwards County.
Here are the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 925 cases, 32 deaths
- White County - 639 cases, 9 deaths
- Wabash County - 608 cases, 8 deaths
- Edwards County - 228 cases, 3 deaths
