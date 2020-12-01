Toyota donates $100K as part of local arts collaboration

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Toyota is helping several Tri-State art and learning institutions with a big donation.
Through a collaboration called “Accessing the Arts Anywhere”, Toyota has partnered with the Evansville Museum, the Children’s Museum of Evansville, the Evansville Philharmonic, and the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana by providing each organization with a $25,000 grant.
Toyota’s $100,000 donation will help these organizations provide virtual programming that is easily available to anyone.
Toyota says they’re excited to make these services more readily available.
“It helps individuals who can’t come to the museum have that opportunity,” said Tiffannie Hedin, with Toyota Manufacturing Indiana. “It helps those who’ve never gone to the Children’s Museum or the Philharmonic Orchestra. You know, these programs, they’re taking them on the road. They’re going out to the consumers instead of expecting the consumers to come to them.”
These organizations have already created hours of digital content that can be accessed by the public.
That includes virtual exhibits, virtual classrooms, videos, and live streams from local musicians.
