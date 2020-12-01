Supporting teachers for Giving Tuesday, EVSC Foundation asking for community’s help

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This holiday season, helping others can have a little extra meaning.
That’s why on Giving Tuesday, the EVSC Foundation is asking the community to support some of those hardest hit by the pandemic - teachers and students.
The EVSC Foundation is both highlighting what the community has done to step up during this time and continues to ask for the community’s support on this Giving Tuesday.
During this difficult time they tell us several people have created scholarships for students to further their education after high school and made donations of face masks and school supplies.
The foundation tells us, they’ve seen a recent increase in need for basic necessities for students whose parents have struggled in this pandemic.
”Our Hangers program, that’s our biggest one to help students with clothing and hygiene products, especially since everything that’s happened this year with the start of the shutdown and over summertime, it’s just grown exponentially, the need,” said Laura O’Leary, grants manager for the EVSC Foundation.
The foundation tells us they have also seen an increase in donations from the community for their Hangers program, and for that, they are extra thankful this Giving Tuesday.
You can donate to the EVSC Foundation here.
