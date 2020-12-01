State reports 142 new COVID-19 deaths, 2 local

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported 5,518 new coronavirus cases and 142 additional deaths Tuesday.
This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Indiana to 344,373 along with 5,598 COVID-19 deaths.
The state map shows one additional death in both Vanderburgh and Gibson Counties.
The total numbers actually reflect two new deaths in Vanderburgh County, but the state reports an increase of one.
According to the state map, there are 126 new coronavirus cases in Vanderburgh County, 36 new cases in Warrick County, 37 new cases in Dubois County, four new cases in Perry County, 13 new cases in Posey County, 15 new cases in Spencer County, 38 new cases in Gibson County, and three new cases in Pike County.
Governor Eric Holcomb signed an executive order to extend the public health emergency an additional 30 days.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 10,672 cases, 129 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 2,574 cases, 32 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 3,536 cases, 73 deaths
- Perry Co. - 877 cases, 21 deaths
- Posey Co. - 1,316 cases, 18 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 2,111 cases, 30 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 941 cases, 8 deaths
- Pike Co. - 552 cases, 20 deaths
