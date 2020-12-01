Semi overturns in Muhlenberg Co.

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police Post say there was a crash shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday on the Western Kentucky Parkway.
Troopers say 76-year-old Jack H. Lovins, of Hopkinsville, was driving a 1999 International semi-truck, with flatbed trailer-in-tow, eastbound on the WK Parkway.
They say the vehicle overturned near Graham, blocking the eastbound lanes.
Lovins was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Troopers say they don’t think his injuries were life threatening.
