Owensboro Boys & Girls Club see big boost on Giving Tuesday

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - Like many non-profits, the Cliff Hagen Boys and Girls Club in Owensboro says the COVID-19 pandemic has presented a new set of challenges this year.
But on this giving Tuesday, folks are coming through.
Pre-pandemic, officials tell us they could have as many as 300 kids inside the facility. Now, only 70 can come in.
And they’ve seen a number of students struggled with virtual learning, especially younger kids. That’s where a number of tutors have stepped in.
So far on this Giving Tuesday, officials tell us they’ve seen over 20,000 dollars in donations.
To donate to the Boy and Girls Club, click here.
“Something that people should have in their hearts and not in their minds,” stated CEO Cliff Hagen. “That if they are able to give, is pick a charitable organization and something that they believe in. Something that fills their mission and it seems like the Boys and Girls Club has been a great recipient of that.”
