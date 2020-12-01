Next three USI Men’s Basketball Games Postponed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball games versus the University of Illinois Springfield (Thursday), Lewis University (Saturday), and McKendree University (December 12) are being postponed. Several members of the USI Men’s Basketball team are being quarantined as a result of close contact with an opposing player who tested positive for COVID-19. The games are slated to be rescheduled.
“It is disappointing for these young men,” said Jon Mark Hall, USI Director of Athletics. “The protocols from our institution and the GLVC are in place to look out for the health and well- being of the student athletes, coaches, staff and our entire community. USI, as it has from the start of the pandemic, will continue to monitor the situation accordingly and take the best approach to preserve athletic competitions in 2020-21.”
The USI Women’s Basketball games remain as scheduled for this week with the Screaming Eagles hosting Illinois Springfield at 5:15 p.m. Thursday; Lewis University at 1 p.m. Saturday; and McKendree University December 12 at 1 p.m.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.