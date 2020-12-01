New restaurant opening next week in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new restaurant is set to open next week in Evansville.
Drake’s already has a location in Owensboro, but now they’re opening in Evansville.
The pandemic has forced them to reconsider nearly every aspect of starting a business. They had to construct a massive tent to train employees and keep them six feet apart.
Keeping customers apart means installing massive plexiglass dividers.
The restaurant has also had to stock up on cleaning supplies and microbe-resistant menus.
Chief Operations Officer Mark Thornburg says that as a franchise they have the money to support these changes, but some smaller businesses might not be so lucky.
”Unfortunately, that’s why a lot of restaurants are going under. They don’t have those resources and thank god Bluegrass Hospitality and Drake’s has those types of resources,” stated Thornburg. “But you’ve got to be willing to spend the money today for tomorrow.”
Drake’s opens on Monday, December 7 at 10 a.m.
