Gov. Beshear reports deadliest day since start of pandemic

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear gave a virtual coronavirus update at 3 p.m.
Governor Beshear reports 4,151 new coronavirus cases. According to Governor Beshear, this is the most reported new cases in the Commonwealth. He says 461 of those new cases are 18-years-old and younger.
The Commonwealth is reporting the highest number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 with 1,777 people.
This brings the total in the state to over 183,000 confirmed positive cases.
Governor Beshear says Tuesday is the deadliest day since the start of the pandemic with 35 new COVID-19 deaths.
You can watch it live below.
On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported nine new COVID-19 related deaths and 175 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 105 are in Daviess County, 32 are in Ohio County, 18 are in Henderson County, 10 are in Union County, four are in McLean County, and there are three new cases in both Hancock and Webster counties.
Green River health officials say the new COVID-19 related deaths include five residents from Daviess County, two residents of McLean County, one resident of Henderson County, and one resident of Ohio County.
The district has now had a total of 8,533 confirmed cases. Officials say 6,668 residents of the seven-county district have recovered from the virus.
Kentucky updates cases at Long Term Care facilities on the state dashboard.
It shows 37 active cases among residents and five among staff at Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Daviess County.
The Hopkins County Health Department’s coronavirus dashboard is showing two more deaths and 46 new cases Tuesday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, they have seen 1,938 total confirmed cases and 1,221 recoveries.
Hopkins County currently has 662 active COVID-19 cases.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department is reporting five new coronavirus cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 3,506 cases, 53 deaths, 2,696 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 1,444 cases, 20 deaths, 1,262 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 1,938 cases, 55 deaths, 1,227 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 1,018 cases, 17 deaths, 760 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 2,067 cases, 40 deaths, 1,614 recovered
- Webster Co. - 538 cases, 7 deaths, 445 recovered
- McLean Co. - 390 cases, 20 deaths, 303 recovered
- Union Co. - 716 cases, 6 deaths, 621 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 298 cases, 11 deaths, 229 recovered
