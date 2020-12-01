Kentucky Wesleyan Basketball announces schedule changes

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) -In accordance with COVID-19 protocols established by the Great Midwest Athletic Conference, the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s and women’s basketball teams have postponed their first three competitions against Hillsdale, Findlay and Walsh.
The G-MAC opener at Hillsdale scheduled for Thursday, December 3 has been postponed until Thursday, December 31. The women will tip off at 11 am CT followed by the men at 1 pm CT.
The ensuing games at Findlay on Saturday, December 5 are postponed to Sunday, February 14. The women will tip off at 12 pm CT with the men to follow at 2 pm CT.
Lastly, the home opener versus Walsh on December 10 is postponed. A new date has yet to be determined.
Courtesy: KWC Athletics
