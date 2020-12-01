KY private schools continue virtual transition as other leaders try to uphold Gov. Beshear’s executive order

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Private religious schools are transitioning to virtual learning.
It’s been a tug of war marked by appeals and injunctions in Kentucky courts over whether the governor has the authority to force private religious students to learn virtually. It could be headed to the Supreme Court.
On Tuesday, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed an emergency application with the Supreme Court to let private schools return to in-person classes against the governor’s wishes.
The school took Monday to make sure students had Chromebooks and teachers were set to begin online instruction.
Tim Hoak with Heritage Christian School says they have worked hard to keep their students and faculty safe from COVID.
“We are 100 percent behind the efforts to get the governor’s executive order overturned so that we can go back to our classroom. We’ve had zero cases of COVID among faculty, staff, and students since the spring. So it’s a safe environment. We’re doing all the things that we can do,” shared Hoak.
Beshear previously issued an executive order directing private schools to move to online learning.
However, Cameron won an injunction, which Beshear appealed. Sixth Circuit judges granted that appeal which kept private religious schools closed for in-person learning.
If Cameron’s efforts are successful, the school says they’ll be back to in-person learning the very next day.
