Frigid temps, more rain/snow ahead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -High pressure kept cold air anchored over the Tri-State on Tuesday as highs only reached the upper 30s. Wednesday lows will bottom near 20, but shifting winds will help push temps into the middle 40s by afternoon. Continued cloudy and cold from Thursday through Saturday with some scattered rain possible on Thursday night and Friday. Some snow may mix in with the rain, but no travel impacts expected. Still cold over the weekend with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the lower 30s.