Evansville Redevelopment Commission approves amendment with Tropicana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Redevelopment Commission has given the green light to changes at Tropicana.
At their meeting Tuesday morning, the RDC approved an amendment to its agreement with the casino.
As we told you at the end of October, Caesars Entertainment announced it was selling Tropicana Evansville to Gaming and Leisure Properties and Twin River Worldwide Holdings for $480 million.
According to a release from Twin River, the deal is expected to close in Mid-2021. Twin River says it will acquire the casino’s operations for $140 million.
