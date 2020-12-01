EPD: Man shows up at hospital after being shot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man showed up at the hospital in Evansville after being shot Monday night.
Police tell us they responded to a shots fired call on Clayton Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. Monday.
We’re told officers found shell casings at the scene.
Officials say a few hours later, just before 8, a man showed up at St. Vincent with a gunshot wound.
We’re told his injuries are non-life-threatening.
Evansville Police Department says it’s possible that the two could be related, but they’re still investigating that situation.
