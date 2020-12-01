EPD: Man shows up at hospital after being shot

EPD: Man shows up at hospital after being shot
By 14 News Staff | December 1, 2020 at 5:36 AM CST - Updated December 1 at 5:36 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man showed up at the hospital in Evansville after being shot Monday night.

Police tell us they responded to a shots fired call on Clayton Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. Monday.

We’re told officers found shell casings at the scene.

Officials say a few hours later, just before 8, a man showed up at St. Vincent with a gunshot wound.

We’re told his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Evansville Police Department says it’s possible that the two could be related, but they’re still investigating that situation.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.