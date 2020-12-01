Dream Riders of Kentucky helps participants with disabilities through horseback riding

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - Giving Tuesday holds a lot of meaning for organizations across the country and here in the Tri-State.
Since 2003, one Kentucky non-profit has been changing lives for children and adults facing challenges - in more ways than one - every day.
At Dream Riders of Kentucky, giving back is nothing new. But on this Giving Tuesday, they’re asking the community for help so this non-profit can continue bringing joy and therapy to those in need.
Dream Riders of Kentucky helps participants with disabilities find happiness and therapy all on horseback.
“We help children and adults with disabilities; physical, cognitive, social and emotional differences and difficulties. Everything we do is to benefit the riders and participants that come here, whether it’s physically taking their first steps or whether it’s speaking their first words,” explained Program Director Sandy Webster.
A smaller non-profit compared to others in the area, Dream Riders relies on its 80 volunteers and support from the community to get by.
“We run a really tight ship as far as finances go yet we really value the care of our horses and everything we do here, so we have quality services,” stated Webster.
The quality shining through the smiles on the rider’s faces as their skills, whether physical or emotional, improve trot by trot.
“These volunteers would be lost without giving back to others, as well as our students. They don’t hibernate in the winter and their problems don’t go away,” shared Webster. “So we really need to be there for them, and it brings great joy to us to see the improvements that happen in our students.”
Those improvements benefitting riders far outside of the arena’s four walls.
“Even though they’re learning things on the back of horses, in the stalls with the horses and life lessons, those lessons learned here are most impactful and benefit them when they go home, to school or to work,” said Webster. “That’s what this is all about.”
To donate to Dream Riders of Kentucky you can text JOIN202016 to 71777, if you’re interested in volunteering you can check out their website.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.