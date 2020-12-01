Authorities investigating after finding 2 gunshot victims in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating after they say two people have been shot.
Dispatchers first told 14 News that police responded to two shots fired runs.
They say the first shots fired run is in the 300 block of Taylor Avenue, and the second was in the 1500 block of Judson Street.
Both calls came in just after 5:30 p.m.
According to EPD Detective Sergeant Peter DeYoung, they found two gunshot victims at the scene. He says one had an injury to his shoulder and the other had three shots to his chest.
Sergeant DeYoung says the two victims were in a vehicle together at R and K Food and Gas when he says something was said to the victims.
That’s when officials say both victims began running away from the suspects and were shot at.
We are told EPD is looking for a vehicle that was stolen from the victims that one of the suspects took. Officials say it is a newer grey Jeep Gladiator.
Both victims were taken to Deaconess Midtown.
Sergeant DeYoung says the victim shot in the chest was conscious on the scene, but his status is unknown at this time while the victim shot in the shoulder suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Police don’t know if there is any history between the victims and the suspects.
We are told there were multiple shell casings found in the parking lot and the side of the building.
We’ll continue to update this story when more information is made available.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.